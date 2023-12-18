The Morgan State Bears (4-8) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to stop a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the Campbell Fighting Camels (5-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under is 137.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Campbell vs. Morgan State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Campbell -8.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Campbell Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Campbell and its opponents have combined to total more than 137.5 points.

The average total in Campbell's contests this year is 128.0, 9.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Fighting Camels are 4-4-0 ATS this season.

Campbell has entered the game as favorites four times this season and won twice.

The Fighting Camels have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -400 moneyline set for this game.

The implied probability of a win from Campbell, based on the moneyline, is 80%.

Campbell vs. Morgan State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Campbell 2 25% 66.5 140.9 61.5 140 130.3 Morgan State 7 77.8% 74.4 140.9 78.5 140 150.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Campbell Insights & Trends

The 66.5 points per game the Fighting Camels record are 12.0 fewer points than the Bears give up (78.5).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Campbell vs. Morgan State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Campbell 4-4-0 0-0 2-6-0 Morgan State 4-5-0 2-5 5-4-0

Campbell vs. Morgan State Home/Away Splits

Campbell Morgan State 5-2 Home Record 4-1 0-4 Away Record 0-5 2-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 1-4-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.8 51.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.8 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.