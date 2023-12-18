The Campbell Fighting Camels (3-5) play the Morgan State Bears (2-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Campbell vs. Morgan State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Campbell Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Campbell Players to Watch

Anthony Dell'Orso: 16.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Laurynas Vaistaras: 9.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Alex Kotov: 6.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Jasin Sinani: 4.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Mason Grant: 5.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Morgan State Players to Watch

Dell'Orso: 16.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Vaistaras: 9.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Kotov: 6.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Sinani: 4.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Grant: 5.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Campbell vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison

Campbell Rank Campbell AVG Morgan State AVG Morgan State Rank 349th 62.0 Points Scored 68.1 299th 36th 63.5 Points Allowed 81.2 344th 345th 28.0 Rebounds 30.4 291st 316th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 8.6 222nd 316th 5.6 3pt Made 5.8 302nd 299th 11.3 Assists 11.6 282nd 277th 13.3 Turnovers 14.8 341st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.