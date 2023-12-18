How to Watch Campbell vs. Morgan State on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Campbell Fighting Camels (5-6) aim to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Morgan State Bears (4-8) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Campbell vs. Morgan State Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
Campbell Stats Insights
- This season, the Fighting Camels have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.
- Campbell has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Fighting Camels are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 130th.
- The Fighting Camels record 12.0 fewer points per game (66.5) than the Bears give up (78.5).
- Campbell is 3-0 when scoring more than 78.5 points.
Campbell Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Campbell is averaging 23.8 more points per game (75.1) than it is away from home (51.3).
- The Fighting Camels surrender 59.4 points per game at home this season, compared to 65.3 in away games.
- In home games, Campbell is averaging 2.1 more treys per game (6.6) than on the road (4.5). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (22.5%).
Campbell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Davidson
|L 62-50
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/12/2023
|Pfeiffer
|W 88-59
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|12/14/2023
|Saint Augustine's
|W 97-48
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|12/18/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|DeGol Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ N.C. A&T
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
