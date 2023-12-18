The Campbell Fighting Camels (5-6) aim to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Morgan State Bears (4-8) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Campbell vs. Morgan State Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Campbell Stats Insights

  • This season, the Fighting Camels have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.
  • Campbell has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Fighting Camels are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 130th.
  • The Fighting Camels record 12.0 fewer points per game (66.5) than the Bears give up (78.5).
  • Campbell is 3-0 when scoring more than 78.5 points.

Campbell Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games, Campbell is averaging 23.8 more points per game (75.1) than it is away from home (51.3).
  • The Fighting Camels surrender 59.4 points per game at home this season, compared to 65.3 in away games.
  • In home games, Campbell is averaging 2.1 more treys per game (6.6) than on the road (4.5). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (22.5%).

Campbell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Davidson L 62-50 John M. Belk Arena
12/12/2023 Pfeiffer W 88-59 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
12/14/2023 Saint Augustine's W 97-48 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
12/18/2023 Morgan State - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
12/30/2023 @ Saint Francis (PA) - DeGol Arena
1/4/2024 @ N.C. A&T - Corbett Sports Center

