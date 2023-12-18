The Campbell Fighting Camels (5-6) aim to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Morgan State Bears (4-8) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Campbell vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

Campbell Stats Insights

This season, the Fighting Camels have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.

Campbell has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Fighting Camels are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 130th.

The Fighting Camels record 12.0 fewer points per game (66.5) than the Bears give up (78.5).

Campbell is 3-0 when scoring more than 78.5 points.

Campbell Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Campbell is averaging 23.8 more points per game (75.1) than it is away from home (51.3).

The Fighting Camels surrender 59.4 points per game at home this season, compared to 65.3 in away games.

In home games, Campbell is averaging 2.1 more treys per game (6.6) than on the road (4.5). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (22.5%).

