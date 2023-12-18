Monday's game between the Campbell Fighting Camels (5-6) and Morgan State Bears (4-8) squaring off at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center has a projected final score of 72-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Campbell, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 18.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Campbell vs. Morgan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Venue: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

Campbell vs. Morgan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Campbell 72, Morgan State 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Campbell vs. Morgan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Campbell (-6.9)

Campbell (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 137.2

Campbell has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Morgan State, who is 4-5-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Fighting Camels are 2-6-0 and the Bears are 5-4-0.

Campbell Performance Insights

The Fighting Camels' +54 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 66.5 points per game (325th in college basketball) while giving up 61.5 per contest (15th in college basketball).

Campbell ranks 324th in the nation at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.2 its opponents average.

Campbell hits 5.8 three-pointers per game (312th in college basketball) at a 30.3% rate (291st in college basketball), compared to the 6.0 its opponents make while shooting 25.6% from deep.

The Fighting Camels' 91.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 249th in college basketball, and the 84.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 62nd in college basketball.

Campbell forces 12.3 turnovers per game (168th in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (207th in college basketball play).

