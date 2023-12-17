Carolina Panthers receiver Stephen Sullivan has a difficult matchup in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are giving up the ninth-fewest passing yards in the league, 203 per game.

This season Sullivan has eight grabs (on 14 targets) for 90 yards, averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Sullivan and the Panthers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sullivan vs. the Falcons

Sullivan vs the Falcons (since 2021): 1 GP / 33 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 33 REC YPG / REC TD Atlanta has allowed four opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have allowed 16 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Atlanta on the season.

The pass defense of the Falcons is allowing 203 yards per game this year, which ranks ninth in the NFL.

The Falcons' defense is 23rd in the league by giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (19 total passing TDs).

Watch Panthers vs Falcons on Fubo!

Stephen Sullivan Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 3.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Sullivan with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sullivan Receiving Insights

Sullivan has 2.9% of his team's target share (14 targets on 476 passing attempts).

He averages 6.4 yards per target this season (90 yards on 14 targets).

Sullivan does not have a TD reception this season in six games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Sullivan's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.