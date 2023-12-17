The Carolina Hurricanes, Stefan Noesen among them, play the Washington Capitals on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, at PNC Arena. Prop bets for Noesen are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Stefan Noesen vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Noesen Season Stats Insights

Noesen has averaged 11:59 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +10).

Noesen has a goal in nine games this year through 30 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 14 of 30 games this year, Noesen has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Noesen has had an assist in a game eight times this year over 30 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Noesen hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Noesen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Noesen Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 30 Games 3 19 Points 3 9 Goals 2 10 Assists 1

