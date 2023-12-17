Will Seth Jarvis Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 17?
Can we anticipate Seth Jarvis finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes clash with the Washington Capitals at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Jarvis stats and insights
- Jarvis has scored in seven of 30 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
- On the power play, Jarvis has accumulated five goals and one assist.
- He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 14.5% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 77 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Jarvis recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|17:16
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:57
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|19:41
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|22:14
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:33
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:04
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|18:32
|Away
|W 4-1
Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
