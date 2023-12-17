The Carolina Panthers (1-12) bring a six-game losing streak into a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium.

We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

Panthers Insights

This season the Panthers rack up 5.5 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Falcons surrender (20.7).

The Panthers collect 270 yards per game, 43.9 fewer yards than the 313.9 the Falcons give up.

Carolina rushes for 104.3 yards per game, 6.6 fewer yards than the 110.9 Atlanta allows.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, two more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (15).

Panthers Home Performance

At home, the Panthers score fewer points (13.6 per game) than they do overall (15.2). But they also allow fewer at home (22.8) than overall (26.2).

The Panthers pick up 231.4 yards per game at home (38.6 fewer than overall), and concede 268.8 at home (29.6 fewer than overall).

Carolina picks up 136.4 passing yards per game at home (29.3 fewer than overall), and allows 156 at home (19.4 fewer than overall).

The Panthers accumulate 95 rushing yards per game at home (9.3 fewer than overall), and give up 112.8 rushing yards at home (10.2 fewer than overall).

The Panthers convert 35.6% of third downs at home (0.6% less than overall), and concede on 36.9% of third downs at home (1.7% more than overall).

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 at Tennessee L 17-10 FOX 12/3/2023 at Tampa Bay L 21-18 CBS 12/10/2023 at New Orleans L 28-6 FOX 12/17/2023 Atlanta - FOX 12/24/2023 Green Bay - FOX 12/31/2023 at Jacksonville - CBS 1/7/2024 Tampa Bay - -

