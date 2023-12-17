The Carolina Panthers (1-12) take a six-game losing streak into their contest with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The Falcons are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 32 points has been set for the contest.

Planning to sit down and watch this week's game between the Falcons and the Panthers and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting insight you need in the piece below.

Panthers vs. Falcons Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Panthers have led one time, have been behind six times, and have been tied six times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

The Falcons have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in four games in 2023.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 2.7 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 3.8 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Panthers have won the second quarter three times, been outscored nine times, and been knotted up one time in 13 games this year.

The Falcons have won the second quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 5.8 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 7.2 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 13 games this year, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter four times, lost four times, and tied five times.

The Falcons have won the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Atlanta is averaging 2.9 points in the third quarter (30th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 5.2 points on average in the third quarter (21st-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Panthers' 13 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter five times, lost five times, and tied three times.

The Falcons have won the fourth quarter in eight games this season, lost that quarter in three games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 8.1 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 4.3 points on average in that quarter.

Panthers vs. Falcons Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Panthers have had the lead two times, have been behind 10 times, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first half this season.

The Falcons have been leading after the first half in three games, have been behind after the first half in eight games, and have been tied after the first half in two games in 2023.

2nd Half

This season, the Panthers have won the second half in five games, lost the second half in five games, and tied in the second half in three games.

In 13 games this year, the Falcons have won the second half seven times (5-2 record in those games), been outscored five times (0-5), and tied one time (1-0).

Atlanta's offense is averaging 11 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 9.5 points on average in the second half.

