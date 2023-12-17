N.C. A&T vs. Jackson State December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Jackson State Tigers (2-6) face the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET and be available via ESPNU.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
N.C. A&T vs. Jackson State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other N.C. A&T Games
- December 16 at home vs Texas Southern
- December 12 at home vs North Carolina Central
- December 8 at High Point
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
N.C. A&T Players to Watch
- Landon Glasper: 18.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Camian Shell: 9.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jeremy Robinson: 11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nikolaos Chitikoudis: 5.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes: 7.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Jackson State Players to Watch
- Glasper: 18.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shell: 9.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robinson: 11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chitikoudis: 5.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kellman-Nicholes: 7.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
N.C. A&T vs. Jackson State Stat Comparison
|N.C. A&T Rank
|N.C. A&T AVG
|Jackson State AVG
|Jackson State Rank
|297th
|68.3
|Points Scored
|68.9
|290th
|363rd
|92.0
|Points Allowed
|81.5
|344th
|363rd
|23.3
|Rebounds
|32.4
|218th
|348th
|5.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|132nd
|157th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|5.8
|303rd
|241st
|12.3
|Assists
|12.6
|223rd
|24th
|9.3
|Turnovers
|13.8
|309th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.