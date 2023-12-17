The North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-9) play the Jackson State Tigers (3-7) at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 on ESPNU.

N.C. A&T vs. Jackson State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: ESPN
N.C. A&T Stats Insights

  • This season, the Aggies have a 38.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.2% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.
  • In games N.C. A&T shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 1-1 overall.
  • The Aggies are the 353rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 241st.
  • The Aggies average 68.7 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 81.5 the Tigers give up.
  • N.C. A&T is 1-1 when scoring more than 81.5 points.

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, N.C. A&T scored six more points per game (74.6) than it did when playing on the road (68.6).
  • The Aggies allowed 66.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 15.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (81.3).
  • When playing at home, N.C. A&T averaged 2.5 more treys per game (9.2) than away from home (6.7). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in away games (30.7%).

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/8/2023 @ High Point L 75-62 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/12/2023 North Carolina Central L 67-62 Corbett Sports Center
12/16/2023 Texas Southern W 85-79 Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/17/2023 Jackson State - Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/21/2023 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center
12/30/2023 @ George Mason - EagleBank Arena

