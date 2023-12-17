The North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-9) play the Jackson State Tigers (3-7) at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 on ESPNU.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

N.C. A&T vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

This season, the Aggies have a 38.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.2% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.

In games N.C. A&T shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 1-1 overall.

The Aggies are the 353rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 241st.

The Aggies average 68.7 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 81.5 the Tigers give up.

N.C. A&T is 1-1 when scoring more than 81.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, N.C. A&T scored six more points per game (74.6) than it did when playing on the road (68.6).

The Aggies allowed 66.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 15.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (81.3).

When playing at home, N.C. A&T averaged 2.5 more treys per game (9.2) than away from home (6.7). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in away games (30.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule