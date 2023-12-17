Will Miles Sanders Score a Touchdown Against the Falcons in Week 15?
When Miles Sanders hits the gridiron for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 15 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.
Will Miles Sanders score a touchdown against the Falcons?
Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Sanders has rushed for 399 yards (33.3 per game) on 115 carries with one touchdown.
- Sanders has also caught 22 passes for 126 yards (10.5 per game).
- Sanders has had one game with a rushing touchdown.
Miles Sanders Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|18
|72
|0
|4
|26
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|14
|43
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|9
|24
|1
|5
|38
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|13
|19
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|7
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|6
|39
|0
|3
|22
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|2
|-5
|0
|2
|15
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|11
|50
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|15
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|8
|23
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 14
|@Saints
|10
|74
|0
|0
|0
|0
