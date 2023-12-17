Want to know which basketball team is on top of the MEAC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

1. Norfolk State

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 23-5

7-4 | 23-5 Overall Rank: 188th

188th Strength of Schedule Rank: 270th

270th Last Game: L 67-39 vs Auburn

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ High Point

@ High Point Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

2. Maryland-Eastern Shore

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 18-8

6-5 | 18-8 Overall Rank: 200th

200th Strength of Schedule Rank: 223rd

223rd Last Game: W 72-50 vs Wagner

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ VCU

@ VCU Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

3. Howard

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 13-15

2-10 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 257th

257th Strength of Schedule Rank: 165th

165th Last Game: W 46-45 vs Florida Atlantic

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Hofstra

Hofstra Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Monumental Sports (Watch on Fubo)

4. Coppin State

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 11-17

3-9 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 295th

295th Strength of Schedule Rank: 267th

267th Last Game: L 64-52 vs Binghamton

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: LSU

LSU Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Morgan State

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 10-17

4-7 | 10-17 Overall Rank: 313th

313th Strength of Schedule Rank: 258th

258th Last Game: L 56-48 vs Stetson

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ UCF

@ UCF Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

6. South Carolina State

Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 3-26

1-11 | 3-26 Overall Rank: 341st

341st Strength of Schedule Rank: 282nd

282nd Last Game: L 63-52 vs Presbyterian

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Charleston (SC)

@ Charleston (SC) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7. North Carolina Central

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-23

3-7 | 3-23 Overall Rank: 343rd

343rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 244th

244th Last Game: L 66-55 vs UNC Greensboro

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ UNC Asheville

@ UNC Asheville Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

8. Delaware State

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 3-22

2-8 | 3-22 Overall Rank: 348th

348th Strength of Schedule Rank: 77th

77th Last Game: L 99-37 vs Baylor

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game