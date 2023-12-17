MEAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Coppin State Eagles versus the Binghamton Bearcats is one of two games on the Sunday college basketball slate that has a MEAC team in play.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MEAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Morgan State Bears at Stetson Hatters
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Coppin State Eagles at Binghamton Bearcats
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow MEAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.