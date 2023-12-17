As they get ready to square off against the Washington Capitals (14-9-4) on Sunday, December 17 at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-2) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Svechnikov RW Out Upper Body Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Sonny Milano LW Out Upper Body Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip Evgeny Kuznetsov C Questionable Illness

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: PNC Arena

Hurricanes Season Insights

The Hurricanes' 98 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.

They have the league's 19th-ranked goal differential at 0.

Capitals Season Insights

The Capitals have 66 goals this season (2.4 per game), 31st in the NHL.

Washington's total of 77 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is sixth-best in the league.

With a goal differential of -11, they are 23rd in the league.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-250) Capitals (+195) 6

