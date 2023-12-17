The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-9) go up against the Florida Gators (6-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Gardner-Webb vs. Florida Scoring Comparison

The Gators' 76.3 points per game are 11.4 fewer points than the 87.7 the Runnin' Bulldogs give up.

Florida has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 87.7 points.

Gardner-Webb's record is 0-2 when it allows fewer than 76.3 points.

The 61.5 points per game the Runnin' Bulldogs score are 7.2 fewer points than the Gators allow (68.7).

When Gardner-Webb totals more than 68.7 points, it is 1-3.

Florida has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 61.5 points.

This season the Runnin' Bulldogs are shooting 36.3% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Gators give up.

The Gators' 43.1 shooting percentage is 2.9 lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs have given up.

Gardner-Webb Leaders

Ashley Hawkins: 16.1 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

16.1 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Lauren Bailey: 9.9 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 41 3PT% (25-for-61)

9.9 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 41 3PT% (25-for-61) Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.3 PTS, 7 REB, 45.7 FG%

4.3 PTS, 7 REB, 45.7 FG% Micahla Funderburk: 8.6 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (20-for-64)

8.6 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (20-for-64) Andrea Martinez: 4.7 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

