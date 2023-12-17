Check out best bets as the Carolina Panthers (1-12) will look to halt a six-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium.

When is Falcons vs. Panthers?

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The model projects the Falcons to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by slightly more points (5.6 to 3).

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Falcons a 60.8% chance to win.

The Falcons have a 4-5 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 44.4% of those games).

Atlanta has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

This season, the Panthers have been the underdog 13 times and won one of those games.

This season, Carolina has won one of its 12 games, or 8.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Atlanta (-3)



Atlanta (-3) The Falcons have gone 4-9-0 against the spread this season.

Atlanta has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Panthers are 3-9-1 against the spread this season.

In games this year when an underdog by 3 points or more, Carolina is 3-8-1 against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (33)



Over (33) Atlanta and Carolina average 1.5 more points between them than the over/under of 33 for this matchup.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 46.9 points per game, 13.9 more than the point total in this game.

Falcons games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (38.5%).

The Panthers have gone over in four of their 13 games with a set total (30.8%).

Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 12 198.0 9 16.3 5

Stephen Sullivan Receptions (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 6 15.0 0

