In the Week 15 tilt between the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Chuba Hubbard hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Chuba Hubbard score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

The team's top rusher, Hubbard, has carried the ball 166 times for 644 yards (49.5 per game), with four touchdowns.

Hubbard also has 174 receiving yards on 30 catches (13.4 yards per game) ..

Hubbard has recorded multiple rushing TDs once this season, and has scored in three games.

Chuba Hubbard Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 9 60 0 2 9 0 Week 2 Saints 2 16 0 5 34 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 1 2 0 2 2 0 Week 4 Vikings 14 41 0 2 12 0 Week 5 @Lions 9 35 0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 19 88 1 1 2 0 Week 8 Texans 15 28 0 2 26 0 Week 9 Colts 16 58 0 4 9 0 Week 10 @Bears 9 23 0 2 16 0 Week 11 Cowboys 10 57 0 2 8 0 Week 12 @Titans 14 45 1 5 47 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 25 104 2 0 0 0 Week 14 @Saints 23 87 0 2 9 0

