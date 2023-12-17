The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-3) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Campbell Camels (7-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Campbell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Campbell vs. East Tennessee State Scoring Comparison

  • The Camels' 71.0 points per game are 17.7 more points than the 53.3 the Buccaneers give up.
  • Campbell has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 53.3 points.
  • East Tennessee State's record is 8-2 when it gives up fewer than 71.0 points.
  • The Buccaneers put up 8.8 more points per game (59.5) than the Camels allow (50.7).
  • East Tennessee State has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 50.7 points.
  • Campbell has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 59.5 points.
  • The Buccaneers shoot 38.8% from the field, 6.4% higher than the Camels allow defensively.
  • The Camels shoot 45.7% from the field, 8.9% higher than the Buccaneers concede.

Campbell Leaders

  • Christabel Ezumah: 12.2 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.9 BLK, 62.3 FG%
  • Shy Tuelle: 10.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (27-for-63)
  • Gemma Nunez: 6.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
  • Svenia Nurenberg: 7.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.0 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
  • Audrey Fuller: 5.9 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

Campbell Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ UCF L 42-41 Addition Financial Arena
12/5/2023 North Carolina Central W 74-61 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
12/14/2023 Lancaster Bible W 99-28 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
12/17/2023 @ East Tennessee State - J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/21/2023 @ High Point - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
1/5/2024 @ Stony Brook - Island Federal Credit Union Arena

