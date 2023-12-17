Sunday's game at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium has the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-3) going head to head against the Campbell Camels (7-2) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 59-56 win for East Tennessee State, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Camels head into this game on the heels of a 99-28 victory against Lancaster Bible on Thursday.

Campbell vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

Campbell vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 59, Campbell 56

Other CAA Predictions

Campbell Schedule Analysis

The Camels picked up their signature win of the season on November 24, when they took down the Western Michigan Broncos, who rank No. 267 in our computer rankings, 70-61.

Campbell has five wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in the nation.

Campbell 2023-24 Best Wins

70-61 over Western Michigan (No. 267) on November 24

68-55 on the road over Coppin State (No. 272) on November 9

60-46 over Morgan State (No. 298) on November 23

74-61 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 342) on December 5

70-52 at home over Western Carolina (No. 360) on November 18

Campbell Leaders

Christabel Ezumah: 12.2 PTS, 10 REB, 1.9 BLK, 62.3 FG%

12.2 PTS, 10 REB, 1.9 BLK, 62.3 FG% Shy Tuelle: 10.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (27-for-63)

10.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (27-for-63) Gemma Nunez: 6.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

6.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Svenia Nurenberg: 7.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

7.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Audrey Fuller: 5.9 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

Campbell Performance Insights

The Camels have a +183 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.3 points per game. They're putting up 71 points per game, 119th in college basketball, and are giving up 50.7 per outing to rank eighth in college basketball.

