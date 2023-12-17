Will Brady Skjei Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 17?
Should you bet on Brady Skjei to light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals go head to head on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Brady Skjei score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Skjei stats and insights
- Skjei has scored in five of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
- On the power play, Skjei has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- He has a 7.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Skjei recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|24:17
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|20:13
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|19:26
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:53
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:19
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|24:20
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|23:11
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Away
|W 4-1
Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
