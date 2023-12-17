Who’s the Best Team in the ASUN? See our Weekly Women's ASUN Power Rankings
Which basketball team is on top of the ASUN? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.
ASUN Power Rankings
1. FGCU
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 24-4
- Overall Rank: 73rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 38th
- Last Game: L 82-63 vs Duke
Next Game
- Opponent: Drexel
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
2. Lipscomb
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 165th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 150th
- Last Game: L 72-50 vs Vanderbilt
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kentucky
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21
3. Eastern Kentucky
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 170th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 268th
- Last Game: L 52-44 vs Chattanooga
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Southeast Missouri State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
4. Austin Peay
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 175th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 211th
- Last Game: W 90-57 vs Bryan
Next Game
- Opponent: New Mexico State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
5. Central Arkansas
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 18-9
- Overall Rank: 189th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 225th
- Last Game: L 69-48 vs Kansas
Next Game
- Opponent: Northwestern State
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
6. North Florida
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 11-16
- Overall Rank: 246th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 61st
- Last Game: L 79-53 vs Kansas State
Next Game
- Opponent: Winthrop
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
7. Kennesaw State
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 7-20
- Overall Rank: 267th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 35th
- Last Game: L 65-54 vs Belmont
Next Game
- Opponent: San Diego State
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
8. North Alabama
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 7-20
- Overall Rank: 279th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 191st
- Last Game: L 82-78 vs Arkansas State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Samford
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
9. Bellarmine
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 6-20
- Overall Rank: 287th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 70th
- Last Game: W 95-44 vs Campbellsville Harrodsburg
Next Game
- Opponent: Detroit Mercy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18
10. Jacksonville
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 7-20
- Overall Rank: 290th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 218th
- Last Game: L 74-63 vs Mercer
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Alabama
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
11. Stetson
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 314th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 275th
- Last Game: W 56-48 vs Morgan State
Next Game
- Opponent: N.C. A&T
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 19
12. Queens (NC)
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-22
- Overall Rank: 342nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 305th
- Last Game: L 62-46 vs Radford
Next Game
- Opponent: Western Carolina
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
