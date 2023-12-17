ASUN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are six games featuring an ASUN team on Sunday in college basketball action.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
ASUN Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Belmont Bruins at Kennesaw State Owls
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Queens (NC) Royals at Radford Highlanders
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Lipscomb Bisons at Vanderbilt Commodores
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|SEC Network +
|Morgan State Bears at Stetson Hatters
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Jacksonville Dolphins at Mercer Bears
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Chattanooga Mocs
|6:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow ASUN games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.