The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest against the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Sunday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Anthony DeAngelo light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Anthony DeAngelo score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

DeAngelo stats and insights

  • In two of 19 games this season, DeAngelo has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

DeAngelo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Predators 1 1 0 5:39 Home L 6-5 OT
12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:13 Away W 2-1
12/12/2023 Senators 1 0 1 9:35 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:30 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 17:15 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:40 Away W 4-0
11/7/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 15:17 Home W 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:28 Away W 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:34 Away L 2-1
10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:50 Away W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.