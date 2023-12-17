Adam Thielen has a difficult matchup when his Carolina Panthers play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons allow 203 passing yards per game, ninth-best in the NFL.

Thielen has 85 receptions (while being targeted 113 times) for a team-high 827 yards and four TDs, averaging 63.6 yards per game.

Thielen vs. the Falcons

Thielen vs the Falcons (since 2021): 1 GP / 12 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 12 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Atlanta in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have allowed 16 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Atlanta on the season.

The 203 passing yards the Falcons concede per game makes them the ninth-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

Opponents of the Falcons have totaled 19 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). The Falcons' defense is 23rd in the NFL in that category.

Adam Thielen Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 43.5 (-115)

Thielen Receiving Insights

Thielen, in eight of 13 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Thielen has been targeted on 113 of his team's 476 passing attempts this season (23.7% target share).

He is averaging 7.3 yards per target (77th in league play), averaging 827 yards on 113 passes thrown his way.

Thielen has tallied a touchdown catch in four of 13 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has 25.0% of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

Thielen has been targeted 12 times in the red zone (34.3% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts).

Thielen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 12/10/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 5 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 8 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 11/9/2023 Week 10 10 TAR / 6 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

