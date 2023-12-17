Looking for an updated view of the AAC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

AAC Power Rankings

1. North Texas

  • Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 28-1
  • Overall Rank: 58th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 226th
  • Last Game: W 71-48 vs Louisiana

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Montana State
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

2. Rice

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 22-7
  • Overall Rank: 89th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 137th
  • Last Game: W 85-59 vs Prairie View A&M

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Houston
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

3. East Carolina

  • Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 20-9
  • Overall Rank: 100th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 199th
  • Last Game: W 72-57 vs Maryland-Eastern Shore

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: George Mason
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

4. Temple

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 18-12
  • Overall Rank: 113th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 202nd
  • Last Game: W 85-61 vs La Salle

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Northwestern
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21

5. SMU

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 17-12
  • Overall Rank: 114th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 97th
  • Last Game: W 69-53 vs Louisiana Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Sam Houston
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

6. Charlotte

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 17-13
  • Overall Rank: 117th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 180th
  • Last Game: W 69-58 vs Wake Forest

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Charleston Southern
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

7. Tulsa

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 20-11
  • Overall Rank: 118th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 179th
  • Last Game: W 82-45 vs Texas Southern

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Texas Tech
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8. South Florida

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 17-14
  • Overall Rank: 122nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 177th
  • Last Game: L 66-54 vs NC State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ IUPUI
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

9. UTSA

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 16-13
  • Overall Rank: 132nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 111th
  • Last Game: L 61-48 vs Oregon

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Seattle U
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

10. Memphis

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 10-19
  • Overall Rank: 154th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 49th
  • Last Game: L 81-63 vs Mississippi State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Tulsa
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

11. UAB

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 13-15
  • Overall Rank: 166th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 352nd
  • Last Game: W 69-54 vs South Carolina State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Wagner
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

12. Tulane

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 10-18
  • Overall Rank: 168th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 290th
  • Last Game: W 67-52 vs Howard

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Little Rock
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

13. Wichita State

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 5-25
  • Overall Rank: 238th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 215th
  • Last Game: L 72-65 vs Missouri State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Oral Roberts
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

14. Florida Atlantic

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-24
  • Overall Rank: 254th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 334th
  • Last Game: L 46-45 vs Howard

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UCF
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

Sportsbook Promo Codes

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.