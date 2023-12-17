Who is the team to beat at the top of the A-10 this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Dayton

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 25-5

8-2 | 25-5 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank: 47th

47th Last Game: W 82-68 vs Cincinnati

Next Game

Opponent: Oakland

Oakland Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Saint Joseph's (PA)

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 25-6

9-2 | 25-6 Overall Rank: 59th

59th Strength of Schedule Rank: 248th

248th Last Game: W 83-58 vs Iona

Next Game

Opponent: @ Charleston (SC)

@ Charleston (SC) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: FloHoops

3. Duquesne

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 23-7

7-2 | 23-7 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank: 119th

119th Last Game: W 68-59 vs Saint Peter's

Next Game

Opponent: Bradley

Bradley Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

4. VCU

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 22-9

6-5 | 22-9 Overall Rank: 69th

69th Strength of Schedule Rank: 46th

46th Last Game: W 87-78 vs Temple

Next Game

Opponent: Maryland-Eastern Shore

Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. UMass

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 23-5

6-2 | 23-5 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank: 254th

254th Last Game: W 87-79 vs West Virginia

Next Game

Opponent: Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Richmond

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 20-11

6-5 | 20-11 Overall Rank: 93rd

93rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 136th

136th Last Game: W 64-56 vs Charlotte

Next Game

Opponent: Buffalo

Buffalo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Saint Bonaventure

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 18-12

7-3 | 18-12 Overall Rank: 96th

96th Strength of Schedule Rank: 229th

229th Last Game: L 64-54 vs Florida Atlantic

Next Game

Opponent: Binghamton

Binghamton Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. George Mason

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 17-13

8-2 | 17-13 Overall Rank: 104th

104th Strength of Schedule Rank: 191st

191st Last Game: W 62-54 vs Loyola (MD)

Next Game

Opponent: Bridgewater (VA)

Bridgewater (VA) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Davidson

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 16-13

8-3 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 113th

113th Strength of Schedule Rank: 141st

141st Last Game: W 98-63 vs Lynchburg

Next Game

Opponent: South Carolina Upstate

South Carolina Upstate Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Loyola Chicago

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 14-16

6-5 | 14-16 Overall Rank: 123rd

123rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 69th

69th Last Game: L 77-64 vs South Florida

Next Game

Opponent: Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. George Washington

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 17-13

9-2 | 17-13 Overall Rank: 132nd

132nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 281st

281st Last Game: W 88-73 vs Bowie State

Next Game

Opponent: Alcorn State

Alcorn State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. La Salle

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 16-14

8-3 | 16-14 Overall Rank: 137th

137th Strength of Schedule Rank: 278th

278th Last Game: L 84-77 vs Miami (FL)

Next Game

Opponent: Rosemont

Rosemont Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. Saint Louis

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 10-20

7-5 | 10-20 Overall Rank: 164th

164th Strength of Schedule Rank: 82nd

82nd Last Game: W 75-74 vs Louisiana Tech

Next Game

Opponent: @ NC State

@ NC State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

14. Fordham

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 8-23

5-6 | 8-23 Overall Rank: 220th

220th Strength of Schedule Rank: 296th

296th Last Game: L 77-55 vs St. John's

Next Game

Opponent: Cent. Conn. St.

Cent. Conn. St. Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

15. Rhode Island

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 7-23

5-6 | 7-23 Overall Rank: 224th

224th Strength of Schedule Rank: 197th

197th Last Game: L 67-56 vs Delaware

