How to Watch Xavier vs. Winthrop on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- Xavier is 4-3 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 194th.
- The Musketeers score 76.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 67.5 the Eagles give up.
- Xavier has a 4-4 record when putting up more than 67.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Winthrop Stats Insights
- The Eagles have shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 40% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.
- Winthrop has compiled an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 118th.
- The Eagles' 80.8 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 71 the Musketeers allow to opponents.
- When Winthrop allows fewer than 76.4 points, it is 6-1.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Xavier posted 83.6 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 80.5 points per contest.
- The Musketeers ceded 71.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 77.1 away from home.
- Xavier made 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 38% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.1, 40.5%).
Winthrop Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Winthrop is scoring 12 more points per game at home (87) than on the road (75).
- At home, the Eagles allow 62.3 points per game. On the road, they concede 77.8.
- Winthrop drains fewer 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (7.5). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than on the road (33%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|L 66-60
|Cintas Center
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|L 87-80
|Cintas Center
|12/9/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 84-79
|Cintas Center
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/20/2023
|@ St. John's
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|Cintas Center
Winthrop Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|W 90-87
|HTC Center
|12/5/2023
|Queens
|W 88-82
|Winthrop Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ Little Rock
|W 85-68
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/19/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.