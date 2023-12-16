The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Winthrop vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Winthrop Stats Insights

The Eagles have shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.

Winthrop has put together an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.0% from the field.

The Musketeers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 118th.

The Eagles put up 9.8 more points per game (80.8) than the Musketeers give up (71.0).

Winthrop is 8-1 when it scores more than 71.0 points.

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

Winthrop scores 87.0 points per game at home, and 75.0 on the road.

In 2023-24 the Eagles are allowing 15.5 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than away (77.8).

At home, Winthrop makes 7.3 3-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than it averages away (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (37.2%) than on the road (33.0%).

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule