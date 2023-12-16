Saturday's game between the Western Carolina Catamounts (7-2) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6) at G.B. Hodge Center has a projected final score of 75-70 based on our computer prediction, with Western Carolina securing the victory. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM on December 16.

There is no line set for the game.

Western Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: G.B. Hodge Center

Western Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Carolina 75, South Carolina Upstate 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Carolina (-4.6)

Western Carolina (-4.6) Computer Predicted Total: 145.1

South Carolina Upstate has a 3-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Western Carolina, who is 4-4-0 ATS. Both the Spartans and the Catamounts are 3-5-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Western Carolina Performance Insights

The Catamounts' +61 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.2 points per game (130th in college basketball) while allowing 70.4 per contest (172nd in college basketball).

The 37.7 rebounds per game Western Carolina accumulates rank 138th in the country, 5.4 more than the 32.3 its opponents collect.

Western Carolina hits 7.3 three-pointers per game (203rd in college basketball) at a 35.1% rate (116th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 per game its opponents make, at a 36.2% rate.

Western Carolina forces nine turnovers per game (354th in college basketball) while committing 9.4 (24th in college basketball).

