In Wake County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Thales Academy - Apex Jr Sr at Bunn High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 16

10:00 AM ET on December 16 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

White Oak High School at Wake Forest High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 16

2:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

New Hanover High School at Millbrook High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 16

4:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Clayton High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 16

5:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Northern Nash High School at Wakefield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 16

7:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Word of God Christian Academy at Christopher Columbus High School