The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-10) will try to end a 10-game losing streak when they host the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse as 9.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is 142.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UNC Wilmington vs. Georgia Southern Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Wilmington -9.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Wilmington Betting Records & Stats

UNC Wilmington and its opponents have combined to score more than 142.5 points in three of six games this season.

The average point total in UNC Wilmington's contests this year is 156.7, 14.2 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Seahawks are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, UNC Wilmington has won three out of the five games in which it has been favored.

The Seahawks have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -450 moneyline set for this game.

The implied probability of a win from UNC Wilmington, based on the moneyline, is 81.8%.

UNC Wilmington vs. Georgia Southern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Wilmington 3 50% 86.6 153.4 70.1 151.6 144.7 Georgia Southern 5 55.6% 66.8 153.4 81.5 151.6 144.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UNC Wilmington Insights & Trends

The Seahawks record 5.1 more points per game (86.6) than the Eagles allow (81.5).

When UNC Wilmington totals more than 81.5 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UNC Wilmington vs. Georgia Southern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Wilmington 3-3-0 0-0 4-2-0 Georgia Southern 2-7-0 1-3 4-5-0

UNC Wilmington vs. Georgia Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Wilmington Georgia Southern 11-3 Home Record 12-4 8-6 Away Record 3-11 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 75.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 63.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.6 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.