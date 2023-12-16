UNC Wilmington vs. Georgia Southern December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-2) play the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-8) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. This clash will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UNC Wilmington vs. Georgia Southern Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UNC Wilmington Players to Watch
- Tyren Moore: 12.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Deuce Dean: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Avantae Parker: 6.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jamar Franklin: 9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nate Brafford: 3.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Georgia Southern Players to Watch
UNC Wilmington vs. Georgia Southern Stat Comparison
|Georgia Southern Rank
|Georgia Southern AVG
|UNC Wilmington AVG
|UNC Wilmington Rank
|279th
|69.5
|Points Scored
|82.5
|49th
|354th
|84.6
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|211th
|354th
|26.6
|Rebounds
|31.8
|243rd
|253rd
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|282nd
|34th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|9.3
|51st
|353rd
|9.3
|Assists
|11.3
|295th
|327th
|14.4
|Turnovers
|9.4
|29th
