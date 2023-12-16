Can we expect UNC Wilmington to lock up a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How UNC Wilmington ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-2 0-0 NR NR 95

UNC Wilmington's best wins

UNC Wilmington's best victory this season came against the Kentucky Wildcats, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 14). UNC Wilmington secured the 80-73 win on December 2 on the road. Trazarien White, in that signature win, compiled a team-high 27 points with 10 rebounds and zero assists. Donovan Newby also played a role with 15 points, one rebound and one assist.

Next best wins

83-66 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 179/RPI) on November 11

71-55 on the road over FGCU (No. 305/RPI) on November 25

83-81 over Murray State (No. 313/RPI) on November 20

82-77 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 351/RPI) on December 16

UNC Wilmington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

UNC Wilmington has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one).

Schedule insights

UNC Wilmington has been given the 251st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Seahawks' upcoming schedule features 20 games against teams with worse records and 11 games against teams with records above .500.

Glancing at Wilmington's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

UNC Wilmington's next game

Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks

Marshall Thundering Herd vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

