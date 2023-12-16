2024 NCAA Bracketology: UNC Wilmington March Madness Resume | December 18
Can we expect UNC Wilmington to lock up a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How UNC Wilmington ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-2
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|95
UNC Wilmington's best wins
UNC Wilmington's best victory this season came against the Kentucky Wildcats, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 14). UNC Wilmington secured the 80-73 win on December 2 on the road. Trazarien White, in that signature win, compiled a team-high 27 points with 10 rebounds and zero assists. Donovan Newby also played a role with 15 points, one rebound and one assist.
Next best wins
- 83-66 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 179/RPI) on November 11
- 71-55 on the road over FGCU (No. 305/RPI) on November 25
- 83-81 over Murray State (No. 313/RPI) on November 20
- 82-77 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 351/RPI) on December 16
UNC Wilmington's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-1
- UNC Wilmington has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one).
Schedule insights
- UNC Wilmington has been given the 251st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Seahawks' upcoming schedule features 20 games against teams with worse records and 11 games against teams with records above .500.
- Glancing at Wilmington's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
UNC Wilmington's next game
- Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
