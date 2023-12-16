The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-10) will attempt to stop a 10-game losing stretch when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Wilmington vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Wilmington Stats Insights

This season, the Seahawks have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 47.8% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.

In games UNC Wilmington shoots better than 47.8% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Eagles are the 275th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Seahawks sit at 214th.

The Seahawks average 5.1 more points per game (86.6) than the Eagles give up (81.5).

When UNC Wilmington puts up more than 81.5 points, it is 5-0.

UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UNC Wilmington put up 75.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 63.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 12.3 points per contest.

In home games, the Seahawks gave up 7.4 fewer points per game (61.0) than when playing on the road (68.4).

In terms of three-point shooting, UNC Wilmington performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.3 threes per game and a 30.6% three-point percentage on the road.

UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule