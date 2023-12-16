Saturday's game features the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-7) and the UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-1) squaring off at Cam Henderson Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 77-76 victory for Marshall according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 16.

The matchup has no line set.

UNC Greensboro vs. Marshall Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

UNC Greensboro vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 77, UNC Greensboro 76

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Greensboro vs. Marshall

Computer Predicted Spread: Marshall (-1.1)

Marshall (-1.1) Computer Predicted Total: 153.8

Marshall is 3-6-0 against the spread this season compared to UNC Greensboro's 3-4-0 ATS record. The Thundering Herd are 4-5-0 and the Spartans are 7-0-0 in terms of hitting the over.

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights

The Spartans' +85 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.1 points per game (83rd in college basketball) while allowing 70.7 per outing (178th in college basketball).

UNC Greensboro wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. It records 36.6 rebounds per game (189th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.

UNC Greensboro connects on 1.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.9 (22nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.7.

UNC Greensboro has committed 1.6 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.1 (18th in college basketball) while forcing 10.7 (289th in college basketball).

