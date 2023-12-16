The UCLA Bruins and the Boise State Broncos play in the LA Bowl on December 16, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC.

UCLA ranks 45th in total offense this year (419.9 yards per game), but has been playing really well on defense, ranking 11th-best in the FBS with 419.9 yards allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Boise State is accumulating 32.9 points per game (32nd-ranked). It ranks 59th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (24.8 points surrendered per game).

Here we will dive into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ABC.

UCLA vs. Boise State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

UCLA vs. Boise State Key Statistics

UCLA Boise State 419.9 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444.0 (14th) 299.0 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.5 (94th) 190.8 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.7 (7th) 229.1 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.3 (59th) 22 (120th) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (100th) 23 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (36th)

UCLA Stats Leaders

Dante Moore has thrown for 1,610 yards (134.2 ypg) to lead UCLA, completing 53.5% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes compared to nine interceptions this season.

Carson Steele has carried the ball 167 times for a team-high 846 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times.

Tomarion Harden has collected 722 yards on 136 carries, scoring six times.

Logan Loya's leads his squad with 650 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 58 catches (out of 89 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

J.Michael Sturdivant has hauled in 32 passes while averaging 37.9 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Moliki Matavao has a total of 266 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 12 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green leads Boise State with 1,752 yards on 121-of-212 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 434 rushing yards (33.4 ypg) on 77 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.

Ashton Jeanty has rushed 204 times for a team-high 1,266 yards (97.4 per game) with 14 touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 39 receptions this season are good for 552 yards, and he's scored five touchdowns in the passing game.

George Holani has totaled 606 yards on 116 carries with five touchdowns.

Eric McAlister paces his squad with 873 receiving yards on 47 receptions with five touchdowns.

Billy Bowens' 25 grabs (on 48 targets) have netted him 360 yards (27.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

