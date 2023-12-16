If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Queens and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Queens ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 206

Queens' best wins

Queens' signature win this season came on November 14 in a 74-72 victory against the High Point Panthers. AJ McKee, as the top scorer in the win over High Point, compiled 21 points, while BJ McLaurin was second on the squad with 18.

Next best wins

83-80 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 219/RPI) on November 29

69-63 over Fairfield (No. 279/RPI) on November 18

97-84 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 293/RPI) on November 22

Queens' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-5 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Queens has tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Queens has been handed the 159th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Royals have 19 games left this season, including seven against teams with worse records, and 12 against teams with records over .500.

Queens has 19 games left this season, including two contests against Top 25 teams.

Queens' next game

Matchup: Mercer Bears vs. Queens Royals

Mercer Bears vs. Queens Royals Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

