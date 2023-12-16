The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) play the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) as only 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET on CBS. The point total is 165.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Carolina -1.5 165.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina Betting Records & Stats

North Carolina's games have gone over 165.5 points just once this season (in eight outings).

The average total in North Carolina's games this season is 158.8, 6.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Tar Heels have put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

This season, North Carolina has been listed as the favorite in six games and won them all.

The Tar Heels have entered six games this season favored by -125 or more, and won each of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that North Carolina has a 55.6% chance to win.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 165.5 % of Games Over 165.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina 1 12.5% 85.1 175.7 73.7 146.1 151 Kentucky 5 55.6% 90.6 175.7 72.4 146.1 150.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional North Carolina Insights & Trends

The Tar Heels record 12.7 more points per game (85.1) than the Wildcats give up (72.4).

When North Carolina totals more than 72.4 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina 4-4-0 4-3 5-3-0 Kentucky 5-4-0 1-0 6-3-0

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Carolina Kentucky 12-3 Home Record 14-4 4-7 Away Record 6-3 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-8-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.4 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-7-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.