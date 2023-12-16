North Carolina vs. Kentucky: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) go up against the Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Kentucky matchup in this article.
North Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
North Carolina vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-1.5)
|164.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-1.5)
|164.5
|-122
|+102
North Carolina vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- North Carolina has covered four times in eight matchups with a spread this season.
- The Tar Heels and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of eight times this season.
- Kentucky is 5-4-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, six out of the Wildcats' nine games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
North Carolina Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- North Carolina is 13th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), much higher than its computer rankings (22nd-best).
- The Tar Heels were +3000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
- North Carolina has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
