The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) play the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: CBS
North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, four percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • North Carolina has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 133rd.
  • The 85.1 points per game the Tar Heels record are 12.7 more points than the Wildcats give up (72.4).
  • North Carolina has a 7-2 record when scoring more than 72.4 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, North Carolina posted 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did away from home (70.2).
  • The Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.1 when playing on the road.
  • North Carolina made 7.5 threes per game with a 32% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee W 100-92 Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State W 78-70 Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 UConn L 87-76 Madison Square Garden
12/16/2023 Kentucky - State Farm Arena
12/20/2023 Oklahoma - Spectrum Center
12/29/2023 Charleston Southern - Dean Smith Center

