How to Watch North Carolina vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) play the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS.
North Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: CBS
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, four percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- North Carolina has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 133rd.
- The 85.1 points per game the Tar Heels record are 12.7 more points than the Wildcats give up (72.4).
- North Carolina has a 7-2 record when scoring more than 72.4 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, North Carolina posted 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did away from home (70.2).
- The Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.1 when playing on the road.
- North Carolina made 7.5 threes per game with a 32% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|W 100-92
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|W 78-70
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|UConn
|L 87-76
|Madison Square Garden
|12/16/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Spectrum Center
|12/29/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Dean Smith Center
