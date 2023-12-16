The No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) battle the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at State Farm Arena. It begins at 5:30 PM ET on CBS.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: CBS
How to Watch Top 25 Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tar Heels have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.
  • North Carolina is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 134th.
  • The Tar Heels average 85.1 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 72.4 the Wildcats allow.
  • North Carolina is 7-2 when scoring more than 72.4 points.

Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
  • Kentucky has compiled a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.0% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels sit at 97th.
  • The Wildcats score an average of 90.6 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 73.7 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.
  • Kentucky has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 85.1 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Tar Heels played better at home last season, allowing 67.7 points per game, compared to 71.1 in away games.
  • When playing at home, North Carolina averaged 1.1 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than when playing on the road (6.4). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (32.0%) compared to away from home (29.3%).

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Kentucky scored 7.0 more points per game at home (78.4) than on the road (71.4).
  • The Wildcats allowed fewer points at home (64.1 per game) than away (70.9) last season.
  • Kentucky knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than on the road (33.1%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee W 100-92 Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State W 78-70 Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 UConn L 87-76 Madison Square Garden
12/16/2023 Kentucky - State Farm Arena
12/20/2023 Oklahoma - Spectrum Center
12/29/2023 Charleston Southern - Dean Smith Center

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Miami (FL) W 95-73 Rupp Arena
12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington L 80-73 Rupp Arena
12/9/2023 Pennsylvania W 81-66 Wells Fargo Center
12/16/2023 North Carolina - State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center
12/29/2023 Illinois State - Rupp Arena

