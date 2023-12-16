How to Watch North Carolina vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) battle the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at State Farm Arena. It begins at 5:30 PM ET on CBS.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
North Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
North Carolina Stats Insights
- This season, the Tar Heels have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.
- North Carolina is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 134th.
- The Tar Heels average 85.1 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 72.4 the Wildcats allow.
- North Carolina is 7-2 when scoring more than 72.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
- Kentucky has compiled a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.0% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels sit at 97th.
- The Wildcats score an average of 90.6 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 73.7 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.
- Kentucky has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 85.1 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.
- Defensively the Tar Heels played better at home last season, allowing 67.7 points per game, compared to 71.1 in away games.
- When playing at home, North Carolina averaged 1.1 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than when playing on the road (6.4). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (32.0%) compared to away from home (29.3%).
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Kentucky scored 7.0 more points per game at home (78.4) than on the road (71.4).
- The Wildcats allowed fewer points at home (64.1 per game) than away (70.9) last season.
- Kentucky knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than on the road (33.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|W 100-92
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|W 78-70
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|UConn
|L 87-76
|Madison Square Garden
|12/16/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Spectrum Center
|12/29/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Dean Smith Center
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 95-73
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|L 80-73
|Rupp Arena
|12/9/2023
|Pennsylvania
|W 81-66
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/16/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/29/2023
|Illinois State
|-
|Rupp Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.