The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) take the court against the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on CBS.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is four percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

In games North Carolina shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.

The Tar Heels are the 89th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 133rd.

The Tar Heels put up 12.7 more points per game (85.1) than the Wildcats allow (72.4).

North Carolina is 7-2 when scoring more than 72.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 50.4% from the field, 7.4% higher than the 43% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Kentucky has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 275th.

The Wildcats put up 16.9 more points per game (90.6) than the Tar Heels allow (73.7).

When Kentucky gives up fewer than 85.1 points, it is 6-1.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game last season at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged in road games (70.2).

The Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (71.1).

At home, North Carolina drained 1.1 more treys per game (7.5) than in road games (6.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to on the road (29.3%).

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky put up more points at home (78.4 per game) than on the road (71.4) last season.

At home, the Wildcats conceded 64.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 70.9.

Kentucky knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than on the road (33.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2023 Tennessee W 100-92 Dean Smith Center 12/2/2023 Florida State W 78-70 Dean Smith Center 12/5/2023 UConn L 87-76 Madison Square Garden 12/16/2023 Kentucky - State Farm Arena 12/20/2023 Oklahoma - Spectrum Center 12/29/2023 Charleston Southern - Dean Smith Center

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule