Saturday's game between the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) and the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at State Farm Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-79, with North Carolina taking home the win. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on December 16.

The game has no line set.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 82, Kentucky 79

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-2.2)

North Carolina (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 160.9

Kentucky's record against the spread so far this season is 5-4-0, and North Carolina's is 4-4-0. A total of six out of the Wildcats' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Tar Heels' games have gone over.

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels outscore opponents by 11.4 points per game (posting 85.1 points per game, 24th in college basketball, and conceding 73.7 per outing, 248th in college basketball) and have a +103 scoring differential.

North Carolina comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.9 boards. It collects 38.8 rebounds per game (87th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.9.

North Carolina connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball) at a 35.9% rate (94th in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 its opponents make, shooting 32.6% from deep.

North Carolina has committed 1.1 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.7 (43rd in college basketball) while forcing 10.8 (284th in college basketball).

