Saturday's contest that pits the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) against the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at State Farm Arena should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-79 in favor of North Carolina. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on December 16.

According to our computer prediction, North Carolina is projected to cover the point spread (1.5) versus Kentucky. The two teams are projected to go under the 165.5 over/under.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 81, Kentucky 79

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Kentucky

Pick ATS: North Carolina (-1.5)



North Carolina (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (165.5)



North Carolina is 4-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Kentucky's 5-4-0 ATS record. A total of five out of the Tar Heels' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Wildcats' games have gone over. The teams score 175.7 points per game, 10.2 more points than this matchup's total.

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels average 85.1 points per game (24th in college basketball) while allowing 73.7 per outing (249th in college basketball). They have a +103 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.4 points per game.

North Carolina wins the rebound battle by 4.9 boards on average. It records 38.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 89th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.9 per outing.

North Carolina makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball) at a 35.9% rate (95th in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 its opponents make while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc.

The Tar Heels rank 29th in college basketball with 105.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 229th in college basketball defensively with 91 points conceded per 100 possessions.

North Carolina has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.7 per game (42nd in college basketball action) while forcing 10.8 (286th in college basketball).

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +163 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 90.6 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while giving up 72.4 per outing (217th in college basketball).

Kentucky wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. It pulls down 37.8 rebounds per game (133rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.2.

Kentucky hits 1.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.7 (11th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.

Kentucky has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 8.8 per game (12th in college basketball) while forcing 14.3 (62nd in college basketball).

