Can we expect NC State to earn a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on NC State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Preseason national championship odds: +15000

How NC State ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-3 1-0 NR NR 47

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NC State's best wins

On December 2 versus the Boston College Eagles, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 76) in the RPI, NC State claimed its best win of the season, an 84-78 overtime victory on the road. In the win against Boston College, DJ Horne amassed a team-best 21 points. Jayden Taylor came through with 18 points.

Next best wins

81-67 at home over UT Martin (No. 193/RPI) on December 12

84-64 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 246/RPI) on November 10

93-61 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 265/RPI) on December 6

84-78 over Vanderbilt (No. 270/RPI) on November 23

72-59 at home over Citadel (No. 286/RPI) on November 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

NC State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, NC State has three losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

The Wolfpack have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Wolfpack are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

NC State has been given the 149th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Wolfpack have 21 games remaining this season, including eight against teams with worse records, and 17 against teams with records above .500.

In terms of NC State's upcoming schedule, it has 21 games remaining, with seven coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

NC State's next game

Matchup: NC State Wolfpack vs. Saint Louis Billikens

NC State Wolfpack vs. Saint Louis Billikens Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET Location: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming NC State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.