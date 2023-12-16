How to Watch NC State vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The NC State Wolfpack (7-2) bring a three-game winning streak into a home contest against the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3), who have won three straight as well. It begins at 10:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
NC State vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN
NC State Stats Insights
- The Wolfpack make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (37.7%).
- NC State is 7-1 when it shoots better than 37.7% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wolfpack sit at 116th.
- The Wolfpack put up 80.3 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 67.0 the Volunteers allow.
- NC State has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 67.0 points.
NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively NC State fared better in home games last season, averaging 83.3 points per game, compared to 71.7 per game in road games.
- The Wolfpack surrendered 69.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72.1 in away games.
- NC State averaged 9.1 threes per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged away from home (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).
NC State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Boston College
|W 84-78
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/6/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 93-61
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|UT Martin
|W 81-67
|PNC Arena
|12/16/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Frost Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|Saint Louis
|-
|PNC Arena
|12/23/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|PNC Arena
