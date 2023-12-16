The NC State Wolfpack (7-2) bring a three-game winning streak into a home contest against the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3), who have won three straight as well. It begins at 10:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

NC State vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
NC State Stats Insights

  • The Wolfpack make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (37.7%).
  • NC State is 7-1 when it shoots better than 37.7% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wolfpack sit at 116th.
  • The Wolfpack put up 80.3 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 67.0 the Volunteers allow.
  • NC State has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 67.0 points.

NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively NC State fared better in home games last season, averaging 83.3 points per game, compared to 71.7 per game in road games.
  • The Wolfpack surrendered 69.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72.1 in away games.
  • NC State averaged 9.1 threes per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged away from home (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).

NC State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Boston College W 84-78 Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/6/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 93-61 Reynolds Coliseum
12/12/2023 UT Martin W 81-67 PNC Arena
12/16/2023 Tennessee - Frost Bank Center
12/20/2023 Saint Louis - PNC Arena
12/23/2023 Detroit Mercy - PNC Arena

