NC State vs. South Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 16
Saturday's game between the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (10-0) and the South Florida Bulls (7-3) at Yuengling Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-57, heavily favoring NC State to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 16.
The Wolfpack won their most recent game 80-67 against Liberty on Sunday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
NC State vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
NC State vs. South Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: NC State 74, South Florida 57
Other ACC Predictions
NC State Schedule Analysis
- The Wolfpack's signature win of the season came in a 78-60 victory versus the No. 8 Colorado Buffaloes on November 25.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wolfpack are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.
- NC State has two wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
NC State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 78-60 over Colorado (No. 8/AP Poll) on November 25
- 92-81 at home over UConn (No. 17/AP Poll) on November 12
- 70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 61) on November 29
- 79-45 over Cincinnati (No. 89) on November 24
- 79-61 at home over Illinois State (No. 92) on December 3
NC State Leaders
- Saniya Rivers: 13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Aziaha James: 16.4 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (24-for-55)
- Zoe Brooks: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
- Madison Hayes: 10.5 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)
- River Baldwin: 9.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 BLK, 55.9 FG%
NC State Performance Insights
- The Wolfpack's +236 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 23.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.3 points per game (33rd in college basketball) while allowing 56.7 per outing (65th in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.