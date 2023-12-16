North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nash County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Nash County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nash County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northern Nash High School at Wakefield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.