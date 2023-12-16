The injury report for the Charlotte Hornets (7-16) heading into their game against the Philadelphia 76ers (17-7) currently includes five players on it. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 from Spectrum Center.

The Hornets' most recent outing on Friday ended in a 112-107 loss to the Pelicans. Terry Rozier's team-high 30 points paced the Hornets in the losing effort.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg P.J. Washington PF Out Shoulder 13.3 5.1 2.4 Mark Williams C Out Back 12.7 9.7 1.2 LaMelo Ball PG Out Ankle 24.7 5.5 8.2 Cody Martin SF Out Knee

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Joel Embiid: Questionable (Knee)

Hornets vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and NBCS-PH

Watch this game on Fubo

Hornets vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -9.5 234.5

